Needham Initiates a Buy Rating on CuriosityStream (CURI)

Needham analyst Laura Martin initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.60, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

CuriosityStream’s market cap is currently $890.2M and has a P/E ratio of -159.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CURI in relation to earlier this year.

