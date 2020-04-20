Needham Initiates a Buy Rating on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CommVault Systems (CVLT) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommVault Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Based on CommVault Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $176 million and GAAP net loss of $650K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a net profit of $13.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Frank Fanzilli, a Director at CVLT bought 3,750 shares for a total of $84,188.

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products include Complete back up and recovery, Hyperscale, Activate, and Orchestrate. IT also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.