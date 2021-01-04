Needham Initiates a Buy Rating on Airbnb (ABNB)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Airbnb (ABNB) and a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.80, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Airbnb Inc is an online marketplace for travel services and accommodation facilities. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, and private homestays, and tourism services worldwide.