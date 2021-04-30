Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Hold rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $211.86, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 32.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.73, representing a 31.4% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion and net profit of $604 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $583 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Based in Massachusetts and incorporated in 1989, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.