Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Radcom (RDCM)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Radcom (RDCM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Radcom.

Based on Radcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.25 million and GAAP net loss of $461K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.91 million.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and support of innovative network test and service monitoring solutions for communications service providers and equipment vendors. Its products and services includes Service Assurance, Roaming & Interconnection, Customer Experience Management and Protocol Analyzers. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.