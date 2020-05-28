Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Qudian (QD)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Hold rating to Qudian (QD) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.4% and a 26.7% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Qudian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.42.

Qudian’s market cap is currently $403.4M and has a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.25.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China. The company offers mall credit products, which are comprised of cash credit products and merchandise credit products, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.