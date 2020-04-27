Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 40.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.15.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.73 million and GAAP net loss of $51.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.78 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.