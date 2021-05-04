Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Kopin (KOPN)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Kopin (KOPN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kopin with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on Kopin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.92 million and net profit of $1.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KOPN in relation to earlier this year.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development manufacture, and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes display, ASIC, ergonomics, optics, whisper voice interface, software, packaging, and OLED displays. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.