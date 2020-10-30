Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Casa Systems (CASA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00, implying a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.75 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Casa Systems has an average volume of 305.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CASA in relation to earlier this year.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.