Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Blackbaud (BLKB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.42.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 68.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Blackbaud with a $56.25 average price target.

Blackbaud’s market cap is currently $2.75B and has a P/E ratio of 212.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLKB in relation to earlier this year.

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.