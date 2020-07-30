Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Blackbaud (BLKB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 80.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Blackbaud has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $97.35 and a one-year low of $38.22. Currently, Blackbaud has an average volume of 440K.

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.