Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Aurora Cannabis (ACB). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 123.9% and a 89.7% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Aurora Cannabis with a $8.82 average price target, a -33.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

Based on Aurora Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.81 million and GAAP net loss of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.71 million and had a net profit of $9.82 million.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.