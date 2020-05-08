Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.33, a -13.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has an average volume of 798.1K.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.