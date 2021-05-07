Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.22, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Optoelectronics is a Hold with an average price target of $11.50, representing a 59.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Applied Optoelectronics’ market cap is currently $192.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.