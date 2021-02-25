Needham Gives a Hold Rating to Ansys (ANSS)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Ansys (ANSS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $338.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Trimble Navigation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ansys is a Hold with an average price target of $383.75, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $413.19 and a one-year low of $200.07. Currently, Ansys has an average volume of 403.1K.

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.