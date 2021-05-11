Needham Gives a Hold Rating to 3D Systems (DDD)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to 3D Systems (DDD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 64.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

3D Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

The company has a one-year high of $56.50 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, 3D Systems has an average volume of 4.13M.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

