Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Zealand Pharma (ZEAL)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 40.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zealand Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zealand Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.49 million and GAAP net loss of $194 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $130 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company that engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.