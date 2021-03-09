Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Veracyte (VCYT)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Veracyte (VCYT) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Veracyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $86.03 and a one-year low of $13.90. Currently, Veracyte has an average volume of 995.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCYT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Evan Fa Jones, a Director at VCYT bought 5,000 shares for a total of $11,800.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.