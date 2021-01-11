Needham Gives a Buy Rating to PerkinElmer (PKI)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to PerkinElmer (PKI), with a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.68, close to its 52-week high of $162.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 78.2% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PerkinElmer with a $158.25 average price target, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

Based on PerkinElmer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $964 million and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $707 million and had a net profit of $58.56 million.

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.