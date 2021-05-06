Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan assigned a Buy rating to Penn National Gaming (PENN) today and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.49.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 64.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn National Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.40, implying a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $142.00 and a one-year low of $15.07. Currently, Penn National Gaming has an average volume of 5.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West and Midwest.. The Northeast segment consists of the following properties: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, and Plain ridge Park Casino. The South and West segment comprises of the following properties: Zia Park Casino, Hollywood Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Boomtown Biloxi, M Resort, Tropicana Las Vegas, 1st Jackpot and Resorts. The Midwest segment controls the following properties: Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Argosy Casino Alton, Argosy Casino Riverside, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino St. Louis, and Prairie State Gaming. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.