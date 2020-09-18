Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Moderna (MRNA), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 41.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $91.86 average price target, which is a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.21 and a one-year low of $13.53. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 19.4M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on MRNA: