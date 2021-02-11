Needham Gives a Buy Rating to IMPINJ (PI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to IMPINJ (PI) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.81, close to its 52-week high of $65.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.60, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $65.86 and a one-year low of $11.47. Currently, IMPINJ has an average volume of 341.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.