Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Genius Sports Limited (GENI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.33.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and Airbnb.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genius Sports Limited is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.75, representing a 46.3% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

