Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Fiverr International (FVRR)

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan assigned a Buy rating to Fiverr International (FVRR) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 64.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiverr International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $299.75.

Fiverr International’s market cap is currently $6.59B and has a P/E ratio of -458.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.72.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.