Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Five9 (FIVN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Five9 (FIVN) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.71, close to its 52-week high of $107.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $96.58 average price target, which is a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.96 and a one-year low of $46.09. Currently, Five9 has an average volume of 1.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Kimberly Alexy, a Director at FIVN sold 6,533 shares for a total of $457,310.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

