Needham Gives a Buy Rating to DoorDash (DASH)

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan assigned a Buy rating to DoorDash (DASH) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 55.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and Discovery.

DoorDash has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.70, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DASH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash Inc is a California-based company which provides on-demand food delivery services in the United States, Canada, and Australia through its local logistics platform.

Read More on DASH: