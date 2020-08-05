Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Clean Harbors (CLH)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Clean Harbors (CLH), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $73.50 average price target, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Clean Harbors’ market cap is currently $3.36B and has a P/E ratio of 30.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products as well as complementary products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.