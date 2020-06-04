Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Cantel Medical (CMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cantel Medical (CMD), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cantel Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cantel Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $288 million and GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $225 million and had a net profit of $18.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cantel Medical Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental and Dialysis. The Medical segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells and installs a comprehensive offering of products and services comprising a complete circle of infection prevention solutions. The Life Sciences segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells and installs water purification systems for medical, pharmaceutical and other bacteria controlled applications. The Dental segment designs, manufactures, sells, supplies and distributes a broad selection of infection prevention healthcare products, the majority of which are single-use products used by dental practitioners. The Dialysis segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells and services reprocessing systems and sterilants for dialyzers as well as dialysate concentrates and supplies utilized for renal dialysis. Cantel Medical was founded on August 16, 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.