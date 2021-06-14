Needham Gives a Buy Rating to C3ai (AI)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to C3ai (AI), with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.55, close to its 52-week low of $47.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 64.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on C3ai is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.67, representing a 55.5% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

C3ai’s market cap is currently $6.18B and has a P/E ratio of -90.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive application development and runtime environment that is designed to allow customers to rapidly design, develop, and deploy Enterprise AI applications of any type; C3 AI Applications, include a large and growing family of industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions that can be immediately installed and deployed; and C3.ai Ex Machina, analytics for applying data science to every-day business decisions.