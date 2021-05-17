Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 24.1% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.20, a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.47 and a one-year low of $25.49. Currently, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 642.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.