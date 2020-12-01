Needham Gives a Buy Rating to Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Agios Pharma (AGIO) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.43, which is a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Agios Pharma’s market cap is currently $3.16B and has a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.