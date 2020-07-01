Needham Downgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) to Hold

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.37, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.08.

The company has a one-year high of $15.70 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.52M.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.