Needham Downgrades Talend SA (TLND) to Hold

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Talend SA with a $69.50 average price target, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $63.43 and a one-year low of $18.30. Currently, Talend SA has an average volume of 433.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TLND in relation to earlier this year.

Talend SA engages in the provision of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its products include data, cloud, application program interface, and application integration; data governance; talend data fabric; and free and open source. It offers technical support, consulting, and training services. The company was founded by Bertrand Diard and Fabrice Bonan on September 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Surenes, France.