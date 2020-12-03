Needham Believes Zscaler (ZS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Zscaler (ZS), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.79, close to its 52-week high of $163.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 60.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $157.81 average price target, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Zscaler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and GAAP net loss of $49.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZS in relation to earlier this year.

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It operates through the United States and Rest of the World geographical segments. It offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.