Needham Believes Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM), with a price target of $540.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $509.25, close to its 52-week high of $529.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Altair Engineering, and Vonage Holdings.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $426.67, a -17.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

Based on Zoom Video Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $664 million and net profit of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a net profit of $5.54 million.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

