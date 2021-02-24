Needham Believes Xenon (XENE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Xenon (XENE), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.17, close to its 52-week high of $17.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.23 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Xenon has an average volume of 155.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XENE in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Michael R. Hayden, a Director at XENE bought 46,296 shares for a total of $134,258.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.