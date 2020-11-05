Needham Believes Vonage Holdings (VG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings (VG), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.72, close to its 52-week high of $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.99 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Vonage Holdings has an average volume of 2.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VG in relation to earlier this year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.