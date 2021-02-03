Needham Believes Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Viavi Solutions (VIAV) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.07, close to its 52-week high of $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viavi Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Viavi Solutions’ market cap is currently $3.68B and has a P/E ratio of 106.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.81.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.