Needham Believes Veracyte (VCYT) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to Veracyte (VCYT) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.43, close to its 52-week high of $36.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Veracyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25.

Based on Veracyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.7 million and GAAP net loss of $11.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.49 million.

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.