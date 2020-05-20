Needham Believes Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Won’t Stop Here

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.35, close to its 52-week high of $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 70.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trulieve Cannabis with a $22.93 average price target, representing an 83.6% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Trulieve Cannabis’ market cap is currently $1.47B and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.85.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

