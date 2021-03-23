Needham Believes Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Won’t Stop Here

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.77, close to its 52-week high of $53.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 109.5% and a 82.2% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.45, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$75.00 price target.

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and net profit of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.73 million and had a net profit of $60.27 million.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.