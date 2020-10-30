Needham Believes Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Won’t Stop Here

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 56.5% and a 81.5% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trulieve Cannabis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.35.

Trulieve Cannabis’ market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCNNF in relation to earlier this year.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.