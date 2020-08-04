Needham Believes Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Won’t Stop Here

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 81.8% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trulieve Cannabis with a $26.95 average price target, a 58.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trulieve Cannabis’ market cap is currently $1.86B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.