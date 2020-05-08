Needham Believes Trade Desk (TTD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk (TTD), with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $322.50, close to its 52-week high of $327.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.82, implying a -18.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.35 and a one-year low of $136.00. Currently, Trade Desk has an average volume of 2.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

