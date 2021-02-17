Needham Believes Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.49, close to its 52-week high of $33.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tower Semiconductor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.88.

The company has a one-year high of $33.73 and a one-year low of $12.13. Currently, Tower Semiconductor has an average volume of 579.9K.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the manufacture of integrated circuits. the firm operates through the TowerJazz brand. Its process platforms include SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electromechanical systems. It also provides design enablement, transfer optimization, and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.