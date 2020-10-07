Needham Believes Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.82, close to its 52-week high of $37.88.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.33, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Stoke Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.82 million.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.