Needham Believes SPS Commerce (SPSC) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to SPS Commerce (SPSC) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.52, close to its 52-week high of $118.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SPS Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.83.

The company has a one-year high of $118.06 and a one-year low of $31.28. Currently, SPS Commerce has an average volume of 169.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPSC in relation to earlier this year.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.