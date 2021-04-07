Needham Believes Smart Global Holdings (SGH) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Smart Global Holdings (SGH) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.71, close to its 52-week high of $50.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Global Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.50, which is a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Smart Global Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of 4602.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.