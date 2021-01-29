Needham Believes Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.79, close to its 52-week high of $170.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $183.18 average price target, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $957 million and net profit of $247 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $827 million and had a net profit of $211 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Read More on SWKS: