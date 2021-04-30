Needham Believes Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.86, close to its 52-week high of $204.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $216.00, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Charter Equity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $204.00 and a one-year low of $96.73. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.

Read More on SWKS: